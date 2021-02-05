World’s First Flying Race Car With ‘Octocopter’ Speeders Unveiled Ahead Of Flight This Year
Flying race cars are usually seen in video games or sci-fi films, but one is set to hover over the race track later this year.
The Airspeeder MK3 is the world’s first flying race car, and it can achieve a top speed of 75mph while travelling through the air. The vehicle has been in development for three years and is set to be operated remotely this year before a pilot makes history in the MK4 in 2022.
The first races are set to lay down the groundwork for a booming racing industry that will benefit from the increasing interest in eVTOL technologies.
Matt Pearson, founder of Airspeeder, explained in a statement how the technology compares to the past:
The next-generation sport plays the same role the pioneers of Formula One did nearly a century ago in driving technical development and building public acceptance for a new mobility revolution.
The eVTOL sector is primed to transform urban aerial transport, global logistics and even remote medical transport with a clean-air, zero emissions aerial transport solution.
It is hoped 10 of the Octocopters can be delivered to different teams, who can then develop a competitive racing league. The upcoming racing calendar will be revealed after closed-door tests have concluded.
To enable high-speed and compelling races, the vehicles can use rapid pit stops that utilise slide-and-lock systems for quick battery changes that will allow the vehicles to return to a speedy 75mph quickly.
In a press statement, Pearson noted the importance of this futuristic technology:
The unveiling of the world’s first full-sized electric flying racing car is a landmark moment in the dawn of a new mobility revolution. It is competition that drives progress and our racing series is hastening the arrival of technology that will transform clean-air passenger transport, logistics and even advanced air mobility for medical applications.
The world’s first electric flying car races will take place this year and will be the most exciting and progressive motorsport on the planet.
Electric power racing is seeing growth as a whole with the likes of the Volkswagen Group committing to electric racing. However, the vehicles of Airspeeder offer something different as they add an extra dimension to driving. With this in mind, it may not be too long before a weekend can be spent watching flying vehicles race through unique courses.
