World’s First Retractable Lightsaber Created By Engineer

World's First Retractable Light Saber Created By Engineer the Hacksmith/YouTube

An engineer has created the first ever functioning retractable lightsaber, using propane gas which burns at around 2,200°C or 4,000°F.

YouTuber James Hobson, who also goes by the name of the Hacksmith is known for turning sci-fi stuff, like Star Wars, into reality.

Advert

The Canadian has amassed an impressive 10 million subscribers by using clever engineering to bring people’s favourite movies into real life.

You can check out his plasma lightsaber here:

‘How the heck do you build a plasma-based lightsaber?’ Hobson asks in his video. Yep, we were wondering the same thing.

Advert

‘Well, theories say that plasma is best held in a beam by a magnetic field, which, scientifically, checks out,’ he explained.

‘The issue is producing a strong enough electro-magnetic field to contain a blade, well the lightsaber would have to be quite literally built inside a box coated in electromagnets, which turns it into a kind of useless science project.’

World's First Retractable Light Saber Created By Engineer Lucasfilm

Instead, Hobson and his team used liquid petroleum gas, which is stored in a backpack, before it travels down the device via a tube. Although you don’t see the likes of Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi walking around with fuel for their saber in a backpack, it currently wouldn’t be possible to create a backpack free version.

Advert

Hobson explained in the video that this kind of technology would only be possible if D-sized batteries were capable of putting out more power than a nuclear power plant. Hey, who knows where technology will take us in the future.

In the meantime, you can check out more of the Hacksmith’s inventions here.