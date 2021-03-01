World’s First Space Hotel With Bars And Cinema To Start Construction For 2027 Opening

Voyager Station

An out-of-this-world space hotel is set to open in 2027.

The hotel named Voyager Class space station will be the world’s first space hotel and will be able to accommodate 400 people.

As well as hotel rooms, the ambitious hotel will boast its own bars, cinema, restaurants and spa. Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), the company building the Voyager, said construction will begin in 2025 with the intention of it being operational by 2027.

OAC is a company focused on the colonisation of space, something which its arguably aiming to do with the Voyager Station.

As per its website, the station is described as ‘a rotating space station designed to produce varying levels of artificial gravity by increasing or decreasing the rate of rotation.’

‘The station will be designed from the start to accommodate both national space agencies conducting low gravity research and space tourists who want to experience life on a large space station with the comfort of low gravity and the feel of a nice hotel’, it further explains.

The unique accommodation will consist of two concentric structural rings fixed together.

There will be an inner and outer ring; the inner one will be a docking hub while the outer one will be ‘the backbone of the station and provide mounting for habitable modules, solar panels, radiators, and a rail transport system’ and will be where people will be able to move about the station freely.

There will then be pods attached below the outer ring, each of which will have different purposes. Some may be sold to NASA for research purposes, while others will be used for accommodation, restaurants and bars.

According to Space.com, the roots for the upcoming project has been in the works for years after John Blincow founded The Gateway Foundation in 2012. The foundation founded the OAC.

The Gateway Foundation was created to build the first space port. Explaining how it plans on doing this, the website explained, ‘To do that we must first build a few smaller structures. One of the most important projects is the Voyager Class of rotating space stations. This will likely be the first commercial space construction project in history.’

They’re currently hiring ‘talented and dedicated’ crew members for the project, which you can apply for here.