World’s Largest Iceberg Could Hit British Overseas Territory South Georgia Island Within Days

RAF Photographer Royal Navy/NASA

The world’s largest iceberg is on a collision course with a remote island in the south Atlantic Ocean, threatening hundreds of species of wildlife.

Scientists had initially believed that the iceberg, called A68a, would be steered around South Georgia – a British Overseas Territory – by ocean currents, but it looks like those currents are now pushing it straight towards the island.

The iceberg, which is roughly the size of Jamaica, is currently less than 31 miles off the coast of South Georgia, and could crash into a shallow shelf area extending out from the island ‘within days‘ if it doesn’t change course naturally. As far as humans are concerned, the island is only populated by a few dozen scientists, but it is also home to a huge variety of wildlife, including large colonies of penguins and seals.

PA Images

While the wildlife would not be hurt by the impact of a collision, scientists have warned that the iceberg could block the wildlife’s access to food if it became stuck in the island’s waters. Penguins, seals and birds would all be forced to travel long distances around the 93-mile-long iceberg to find fish. Scientists are also concerned that endangered blue whales, which have only recently re-emerged in the area after being hunted almost to extinction in the early 20th century, could lose access to krill feeding grounds.

Geraint Tarling, an ecologist at the British Antarctic Survey, warned in a press release last month that a collision would be catastrophic for the island’s animals.

He said:

When you’re talking about penguins and seals during the period that’s really crucial to them — during pup and chick-rearing — the actual distance they have to travel to find food [fish and krill] really matters, If they have to do a big detour, it means they’re not going to get back to their young in time to prevent them starving to death in the interim.

PA Images

A68a broke away from the the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica way back in January 2017, and has shrunk dramatically in size during its journey through the Antarctic and south Atlantic. It would not be the first iceberg to get beached on South Georgia, with the BBC reporting that a similar incident in 2003 saw ‘countless dead penguin chicks and seal pups [littering] South Georgia’s beaches’.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing anyone can do to change the course of the iceberg, meaning scientists are being forced to wait with their fingers crossed and hope for a last-minute change in conditions to prevent an ecological disaster from unfolding.