World’s Most Powerful Wind Turbine Can Power A House For Two Days With Just One Spin
Wind turbines are a fantastic source of renewable energy, and in the US General Electric (GE) has created the largest one in the world. Safe to say, its output is very impressive.
The Vineyard Wind project, the ‘first utility-scale offshore wind installation in the United States’ has just been announced. Located off the coast of Massachusetts, it will use an interesting wind turbine model made by GE.
The company will be implementing a wind turbine known as the GE Haliade-X, which is significant thanks to the power it can produce. The turbine can deliver a capacity of 13 megawatts (MW), which makes it the most powerful in the world.
The offshore turbines could generate a huge amount of energy, and Vineyard Wind CEO Lars T. Pedersen explained in a press statement the importance of this project:
The selection of GE as our preferred turbine supplier means that a historic American company will play a vital role in the development of the first commercial scale offshore wind power in the US.
This is a huge moment not only for the future of our project but also for the future of an industry that is poised for exponential growth in the coming decades.
While people in Europe will be already familiar with offshore turbines, few have the power of the GE Haliade-X model, which can power a house for two days with just one rotation. In fact, these machines can produce 312 MWh a day, placing it ahead of the previous global record energy-producing turbine, which was actually a previous iteration of the same model.
John Rogers, writing for the Union of Concerned Scientists, claims this turbine could power a house every seven seconds. With this in mind, the technology could see a large uptake in the US. This is undoubtedly an incredibly powerful turbine that could accelerate renewable energy quotas across the world.
Topics: Technology, Now, Power, Tech, US