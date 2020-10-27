Xbox Reveals New $170 Mandalorian Controller For Xbox One

Xbox Reveals New $160 Mandalorian Controller For Xbox One Microsoft/PA

Consoles frequently release special edition items, and it’s the turn of Star Wars fans to get excited: Xbox is now releasing a limited edition The Mandalorian Xbox One controller bundle, although it comes at a very high price.

With the dawn of the next generation of consoles on the horizon, it is unlikely that there will be too many more special edition for the Xbox One, and with this in mind, the company seems to have saved one of the most expensive collaborations for last. This special edition The Mandalorian controller bundle looks very cool, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

The first season of The Mandalorian impressed both Star Wars fans and critics alike, and the world soon went crazy for Baby Yoda. This news comes ahead of the launch of the second series on Disney+ on Friday, and is sure to get Star Wars fans in the mood.

The controller itself resembles beskar steel and features details from the armour that the protagonist, Din Djarin, gets in the first season. The magnetic charger features the helmet of the character, which makes it pretty clear what the special edition controller pays homage to.

This piece of merchandise will set players back $169.99 and with that in mind, it is likely designed for dedicated fans. It is also worth noting that because of the controller compatibility settings of the Xbox consoles, this controller will also work on the next generation of consoles. This makes the price slightly more reasonable but it seems like the controller is primarily designed to capitalise on fans who are invested in the end of the Xbox One and the beginning of The Mandalorian Season 2.

