Xiaomi Announces Mi 11, The First Snapdragon 888 Phone In The World

Xiaomi have unveiled their latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11, the first in the world to be powered by the new Snapdragon 888 chip.

Android users will be getting pretty familiar with the Snapdragon 888 over the next year or so, with Qualcomm’s newest 5G-series processor expected to feature in a number of non-Samsung Android-based smartphone launches in 2021.

But Xiaomi have got out ahead of the pack, giving us a taste of what we can expect from next year’s offerings. For starters, the Mi 11 boasts a 6.81-inch OLED display, featuring QHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company claims the the display broke 13 records during testing, offering top-of-the-line specs for peak brightness, contrast and colour accuracy.

As well as the power provided by the Snapdragon 888, Xiaomi says it’s also packed the Mi 11 with a number of other performance-enhancing features, including a vapour chamber cooling system, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a max 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Unlike previous lines, the Mi 11 is a single-model flagship, with no Pro or Plus models to speak of. But that doesn’t mean they’ve held back on specs. There’s a triple lens rear camera – with an 108mp main camera, 13mp ultra-wide lens and 5mp telephoto macro sensor – that’s also capable of shooting in 8K and new ‘night scene’ capability, and a 20mp hole-punch selfie-camera.

The flagship also comes with stereo speakers, while users can also connect two Bluetooth headsets to the same device. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It’s also the first of Xiaomi’s phones to come with the company’s new MIUI 12.5 software update, giving users a whole range of exclusive Android-based UI features.

With all this said, the Mi 11 is going to be needing some serious juice to handle all that processing power. Xiaomi says its new 4,600mAh battery will guarantee a minimum full day’s usage, with wired charging taking 45 minutes, and wireless charging not far behind at 53 minutes. Following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, Xiaomi won’t be including a charger in the Mi 11 box as standard, but Android Authority reports that they will be offering customers the option to add a charger to their bundle at no extra cost.

The Mi 11 will be available in white, black and blue, with Xiaomi also announcing an intriguing ‘vegan leather’ option in ‘Smoke Purple’ or ‘Khaki’. The new flagship is currently only launching in Mainland China, with three affordable device options available; 8GB/128GB for $612, 8GB/256GB for $657, and the top-line 16GB/256GB model for $719. The Mi 10 rolled out globally a few months after its China debut, so stay tuned for further updates in 2021.

