Xiaomi Has Overtaken Apple To Become The World’s Third Biggest Smartphone Firm

Xiaomi Has Overtaken Apple To Become World's Third Biggest Smartphone Firm PA Images

The contest to be the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer has become a game of snakes and ladders over the past few years, with companies jostling for position in a very crowded market.

Xiaomi is making all the right moves, with the Chinese company officially overtaking Apple to become the world’s third biggest smartphone firm.

Analysts IDC reports that Xiaomi shipped 46.2 million devices in the July-September period – a new record for the company that represents a year-over-year growth of 42%. It’s the first time the company has outsold Apple, with the Cupertino-based giants shifting 41.7 million units in the same period.

PA Images

Xiaomi’s 13.4% market share has catapulted the brand into the top three, and it’s hot on the heels of fellow Chinese company Huawei, who have continued to suffer from being caught in the middle of the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China.

Huawei has struggled for a while now in the west, but in a new blow for the company it looks like sales are now dropping in China too, with the brand seeing shipments in its home country decline by 15%.

As a result, Samsung has retaken top spot in the global smartphone rankings, with the South Korean company shipping 80.4 million units for a 22.7% market share.

Xiaomi’s meteoric rise to the top has been contrasted by Apple’s fall from first to fourth in less than a year. The company has had a bad 2020, shipping five million fewer units than the same time last year.

IDC

Experts say Apple’s sales have been affected by factors including the total manufacturing shutdown in China at the start of the year, and the delayed iPhone 12 launch, and analysts expect that the company will bounce back following the shipment of its newest devices.

Following a shaky start to the year the smartphone industry seems to be bouncing back, with research showing that companies racked up a total of 353 million smartphone shipments during the 3rd quarter of this year, lagging just slightly behind the figures for the same period in 2019.

And it looks like the story continues to be the rise of the Chinese companies, with Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus also registering impressive new sales.