Xiaomi Launches Flagship Model With 120Hz 6.81-Inch AMOLED Display

Xiaomi has revealed the Mi 11, and it looks set to give users studio-grade camera features alongside some impressive hardware.

Chinese company Xiaomi is a strong competitor in the smartphone market, and the Mi 11 looks like it will build on previous successes. The clear selling point of the newly-unveiled flagship model is that it enables photographers to get the best images with its formidable choice of cameras and lenses. However, it also has several features that should allow those with no idea about focusing images to set up a shot and take the best pictures possible.

The rear cameras are where the Mi 11 shines, and the new phone will have 108MP wide-angle camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle camera as well as a 5MP telemacro camera. The front of the phone also has a 20MP camera for selfies. While these are significant options for taking photos, Xiaomi appears to be particularly proud of the features that accompany them.

Alongside the cameras, there will be the ability to use six one-click AI cinema features that will allow you to get the best look out of your photo. Equally, the cameras come with an improved night mode. The phone will also let users flip their images, zoom in and out seamlessly and freeze frame their videos. The HDR10+ Pro time-lapse mode allows camera enthusiasts to adjust shutter speed, ISO, aperture and EV. Users can then check back through their shots on a 120Hz 6.81 inch AMOLED DotDisplay.

For those who aren’t too bothered about creating a studio-worthy movie with their phone, the Mi 11 also provides significant hardware. The phone will have an Octa-core design, ultra-large core Arm Cortex-X1 and a run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. This hardware, as well as the MIUI 12 (based on Android 10), means that the phone should be able to handle most operations with ease.

With two storage variants, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, the phone should be able to appeal to those who want to get the most out of the hardware and those who just want to take the best pictures they can.

The Mi 11 clearly has an intended audience, but given the capabilities of the phone, it may just turn a few heads who have been wondering what else they can get that isn’t a Samsung or an Apple. With that in mind, this could another significant release from Xiaomi.