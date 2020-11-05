Xiaomi Launches New Large-Aperture Telescopic Lens For Smartphones Xiaomi/Weibo

Xiaomi phones may see significant improvements in their camera performance through the introduction of telescopic lenses that are not too dissimilar to that used in the Samsung Galaxy K Zoom.

A Weibo post by Xiaomi showcases a telescopic camera that is claimed to have a significant impact on the performance of the Xiaomi cameras. The ability to have a moveable lens would allow the camera on the phone to use zoom lenses while maintaining picture quality. Something which many of the static cameras, which the vast majority of phones use, struggle with.

Check out the new lens here:

A blogger of Xiaomi content, Digital Chat Station, has released images of the new technology and claimed that:

Xiaomi has launched a telescopic lens with a large aperture, with a super-large aperture, which increases the light input by 300% and the clarity by 20%.

The significance of this technology is not only evident in its appearance, which is striking when compared to other phone cameras, but also how it will enable users to take better photographs. With some additional lenses, the telescopic camera becomes an impressive camera that would rival the best that the phone market has to offer.

This ambitious camera would correlate with the other bold moves that the company is currently making. Xiaomi is planning on hiring 5,000 new engineers to accompany its existing 10,000 as it attempts to be at the top of the smartphone market.

It is currently unclear which model of the phone will have this technology and when it will be available for consumers to purchase. However, it is evident that Xiaomi has exciting phones planned that could well make the company an industry leader in camera technology.

