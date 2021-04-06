Yahoo Answers Will Shut Down Forever Next Month

Yahoo/PA Images

Yahoo Answers was once the go-to place for questions on the internet. Soon, it’ll shut down forever.

The Q&A service has been running since 2005, but with so many other forums – and especially Reddit – it’s no longer the online force it once was. Finding the online answer to any question is easier now than ever.

On May 4, the Yahoo Answers website will take you straight to the Yahoo homepage. You have until April 20 to submit any more questions, at which point the site will become read-only until its eventual demise.

Yahoo sent a note to active users in the community explaining why the website is closing, The Verge reports. It seems the site has ‘become less popular over the years,’ and the company wants to ‘focus on products that better serve our members’.

The company wrote: ‘We launched Yahoo Answers sixteen years ago to help people around the world connect and share information. With you and millions of other users, we built the best place on the web to ask and answer questions on a variety of topics, creating a community of global knowledge sharing.’

It added: ‘While we could not have been prouder of what we accomplished together, we are reaching out today to let you know that we have decided to shut down Yahoo Answers on May 4, 2021. While Yahoo Answers war once a key part of Yahoo’s products and services, it has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed.’

You also have until June 30 this year to request a copy of all the questions and answers you’ve posted, at which point they will be permanently deleted.