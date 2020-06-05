You Can Get A Free Wireless Charger Duo When You Buy Any Galaxy Watch Active2

Samsung

When it comes to selecting a smartwatch, the Apple Watch series is the standout selection if you own an iPhone. That decision becomes a little more difficult on Android. But if you’re a fitness fanatic looking to get more data and virtual assistance than ever before, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is a great option for you.

This Samsung device is by far the best wearable that the company has made so far. The circular design really helps to make the device stand out as a lightweight, minimalistic alternative to the standard Galaxy Watch.

It comes with the addition of a touch bezel that lets you navigate around the watch. With this, the round Galaxy Watch Active2 looks premium and resembles an actual watch. If you compare this to the square design of the Apple Watch, it certainly looks better even if it’s not as functional.

While you may not be buying the watch specifically for the way that it looks, the colourful and bright watch-face looks great. There are plenty of different Samsung and third-party watch-faces that can really make your watch stand out and match with what you’re wearing.

In terms of fitness features on the app, there are a whole host of workouts that the Galaxy can track. From your standard run around the block to round of golf on a Saturday, this watch definitely has you covered.

It even has a native running coach to let you know if you are going faster, slower or at an appropriate pace for the workout you choose. The watch’s back has a heart rate monitor with eight photodiodes for giving accurate readings.

Depending on whichever model you buy, it comes with an aluminium body or with a stainless steel body for a slightly higher price. Either body is fantastic accompanying the Active 2’s 360 x 360 resolution Super AMOLED screen.

When it comes to battery life, the Samsung reigns supreme over its Apple rival. Depending on your usage you’re probably only going to have to charge your device every other day. It will very easily make it through a day with the always-on display function turned on.

To make it easier to give your watch a quick boost, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 supports reverse wireless charging from a compatible Samsung phone.

Samsung

Consumers can either buy a body of the watch that connects to your phone via Bluetooth, or to purchase a 4G model. Getting a 4G version means you’re free to roam without your smartphone, while still able to take calls, receive messages and get notifications.

Whatever your sport is, this watch will be great for performance or training purposes. Not only has it got a great design, its great battery life and different range of fitness apps will really help to make this a great purchase.

Add this to the ability to take calls, play music and log your steps, you’ll find this to be the best wearable Android device on the market by far.

If you purchase any watch from the Samsung Shop online before 30/06/20, you’ll get a Free Wireless Charger Duo worth £90 while stocks last. The Wireless Charger Duo consists of a stand and a pad, allowing you to charge a phone and smartwatch at the same time.

You can buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 from the Samsung store.