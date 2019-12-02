You Can Get AirPod Carrying Straps Which Make AirPods Normal Earphones Again

Tapper

Imagine you’ve just forked out £160 for some AirPods. You’re feeling great: you’re down with the kids and can finally tell everyone you’re keeping up with the latest trends.

Now imagine you’re wearing the pods for the first time and have the devastating realisation that they have the tendency to slip out when you’re running, or moving slightly quicker than usual.

Not to worry though, because then you realise you can simply fork out another £50 for an AirPod carrying strap which will hold them in place. What’s this strap, I hear you asking? It’s only something which goes and transforms your pods into, well, the normal earphones that you just chucked out.

Erm, yes. So apparently that’s now a thing people are doing, as though that makes any sense at all. Which, disclaimer: it doesn’t, by the way.

The straps, which let the AirPods dangle around the wearer’s neck – you know, like the wire already attached to earphones – have magnetic locks which are said to ‘protect’ your pods by snapping them around your neck.

Sold by Tapper, the straps come in a range of different colours and materials – ranging from nylon to leather to gold plated rope chains – and cost anywhere from €30 to €70 (£25 to £60).

Which begs the question: why?! Sure, the leather straps look fashionable and I’m sure the gold plated chain has its perks, but I thought the whole point of AirPods was so you didn’t have to deal with the wires getting tangled?

Well, maybe that wasn’t the whole point – that could have something to do with its impressive features – but you know where I’m coming from.

Regardless, this just goes to show that we’ve well and truly reached peak millennial and there’s no turning back from here.

