You Can Now Buy Amazon's Echo Frames, And They Look Just Like Regular Glasses Amazon

It’s been more than a year in the waiting, but Amazon’s newest wearable tech – the Echo Frames – have officially gone on sale. The smart glasses let users talk to Alexa, and also work as a pair of open-ear headphones.

They’re the 2nd generation of the Echo Frames, which Amazon first showed off last year as part of their ‘Day 1’ product line. Up until now the glasses have been made available to people on an invitation-only basis, but, after making improvements, Amazon are ready to roll the product out to everyone.

Smart glasses technology has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and while most people wouldn’t be caught dead in some of the earlier versions, the Echo Frames look reassuringly like…well, regular glasses.

They come in three colour-ways – black, blue and tortoiseshell – and are actually a pretty understated design, with no real visible indication of the technology behind them. Amazon also says that the glasses are compatible with most prescription lenses, so they’re not just for show, either.

The 2nd generation frames come with a few upgrades to the original glasses, including 40% longer battery life, offering two-hours worth of call time and four hours of non-stop media playback.

The Echo Frames also have a new ‘auto-volume’ feature that adjusts audio based on the user’s surroundings, and a ‘VIP filter’ to prioritise notifications for certain apps, contacts, calendars and group messages.

And as well as being Alexa-compatible, Amazon says that the glasses will also support Google Assistant and Siri when used with certain phones. Like many smart devices nowadays, the Frames also have voice recognition software, meaning they should only respond to the person wearing them.

The 2nd gen Echo Frames are available to buy on Amazon for $250, and anyone who received the 1st gen version can upgrade for $70.

While the launch of the Echo Frames is a big development for Amazon’s wearable tech line, there’s bad news for another one of their ‘Day 1’ products. The Echo Loop – and titanium ring that lets users talk to Alexa – is being mothballed by the company just a year after it launched, although Amazon will continue to provide support for the device’s existing users.