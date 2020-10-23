You Can Now Buy Custom PlayStation 5 Faceplates In Five Different Colours

PS5 new plates PlateStation 5

The PlayStation 5 has drawn some criticism because of its appearance, but the likes of PlateStation 5 are saving the look of the next-generation console with custom faceplates.

One of the highlights of the PlayStation 5 teardown was the ability to remove the faceplates. Prior to the faceplates being revealed as removable, many had compared the look of the upcoming console to that of a broadband router, and it seemed that fans weren’t too impressed. On the back of the news that the white faceplates can be changed, new plates have surfaced and they could make the PlayStation 5 look much more pleasing.

A company called PlateStation 5 is offering five alternate colours to freshen up the appearance of the PlayStation 5. The colours include a limited edition Matte Black that is reminiscent of the last three generations of PlayStation consoles, but if players want something new, the other options add some more colour. The other colours are Cherry Red, Indigo Blue, Jungle Camo and there is also a Chromatic faceplate.

The colours offer a pleasant alternative to the white plates that will come with the console, but some may be cautious about investing in the plates before the console arrives. Particularly as PlayStation hopefuls have experienced issues when fulfilling pre-order requests.

chromatic playstation plate PlateStation

For those who want to get their hands on the plates early, they are reasonably priced at £32. Many will be tempted by these alternative colours, but there still seems to be an interest in whether Sony will release special editions of the console with customised plates, and players may wait for more news. Nonetheless, these new colour schemes will make the system look more attractive while players wait for special edition plates from Sony.

