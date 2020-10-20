You Can Now Buy LG's Rollable OLED TV For $87,000 LG

Remember that rollable TV prototype that LG brought to CES way back in 2018? Well, it’s no longer just a prototype, and you can officially buy one for your very own front room.

LG announced today that it’s finally releasing the long-awaited Signature OLED R, and it’s a beauty. The world’s first rollable TV boasts a flexible 65-inch display with self-lighting pixel technology and dimming control for the smoothest possible picture. The OLED screen is able to retract fully when not in use, but can also adjust to three different aspect ratios.

Okay…so there are a couple of catches. First off, at the moment LG are only shipping the devices to South Korea. And then there’s the minor issue of the $87,000 price tag.

Don’t worry though, LG promises some extra personalised features for anyone who chooses to splash the cash. The display base that houses the rollable screen is made out of premium brushed aluminium, and comes in four colours. And there’s also the option of a customised engraving to make the set truly unique.

The Signature OLED R TV has been hotly anticipated since it was first unveiled almost two years ago, and LG wants you to believe the hype.

In a press release announcing what it describes as a ‘turning point in TV history’, LG President Park Hyoung-sei said:

The seamless marriage of technological and design innovation demonstrated in LG SIGNATURE OLED R is an unprecedented feat that genuinely deserves to be called a work of art.

Sadly, at that price, like most good art, the rest of us will have to settle with admiring it from a distance.