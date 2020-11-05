You Can Now Convert A Classic Mini To Electric Power With This New Engine Kit
The original Mini is undoubtedly a classic and, for those who want to experience the car in a new way, Swindon Powertrain is offering a ready-made electric conversion kit.
For a starting price of £10,620, a classic Mini can be fitted with the inner workings of a Honda e through an electric conversion kit. This means the car will run on electricity and will also put out 80kW (106bhp) continuously on a 12 kWh battery. With that said, this will require some technical knowledge as consumers will be required to fit the electric engine into the car.
The Classic Mini Kit is designed to require very few modifications to the majority of the car. In fact, the HDPE Powertrain can be fitted to an original front subframe with the new mounts. An inner CV joint housing also allows the fitment of a standard Mini driveshaft. This fitment is upgradable for those who want limited-slip differential fitted.
While this may be complex for some Mini lovers, the team at Swindon Powertrain are confident about the commercial value of the product.
Swindon Powertrain’s Commercial Director Gérry Hughes explained:
We’ve registered over 500 requests for more information on the HPD E system since it launched, many of which are classic Mini owners who are looking to convert their cars to run on electric power.
We have tried to make our kits as easy to use as possible, re-engineering and re-designing the package so that it fits perfectly in a classic Mini, and offer our clients the ability to take just the HPD E Powertrain system or purchase extra, optional EV parts.
This kit looks like a great way to turn a retro vehicle into a highly desirable bit of tech. The only drawback is the price, which adds up to a significant amount. Those who want to own an electric Mini will need to buy the retro car and then purchase the kit for £10,620.
