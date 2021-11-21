unilad
You Can Now Pre-Order A Hoverbike For $680,000

by : Shola Lee on : 21 Nov 2021 17:17
You Can Now Pre-Order A Hover Bike For $665,000ALI Technologies/Sony Pictures

In news that feels like we’ve gone back to the future, you can now officially pre-order a hoverbike for $680,000.

Japanese start-up ALI Technologies has unveiled its XTurismo Limited Edition hoverbike, with the company aiming to have manufactured 200 single-rider 300kg hoverbikes by mid-2022.

The tech start-up revealed its incredible product at the Fuji Speedway Racecourse.

Hover bike (Alamy)Alamy

So, how does it work? Well, ALI Technologies says the hoverbike can fly for 40 minutes at 100km per hour with a single charge.

President and CEO Daisuke Katano gave a presentation about the company’s vision for the product.

He said:

We will enable the emergency use of hoverbikes in times of disaster, and at the same time, promote the use of hoverbikes in entertainment in times of non-emergency.

In order to implement this technology in society, we feel the need to first develop regulations and foster general recognition (social acceptability). We will develop this technology as an industry that can contribute to society.

Hover bike (Alamy)Alamy

At the presentation, a manned demonstration of the XTurismo Limited Edition – which comes equipped with a conventional engine and four battery-powered motors – was given and the display model that is to be sold was exhibited.

Unfortunately, the product would not be considered roadworthy under current UK law.

However, ALI Technologies aims to become the global standard for air mobility. The XTurismo Limited Edition is available to pre-order now and delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2022.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Technology, future, Japan, Now

Credits

BBC and 1 other

  1. BBC

    Start-up launches £495,000 hoverbike in Japan

  2. ALI Technologies

    A.L.I. Technologies unveils XTURISMO Limited Edition Hoverbike

 