You Can Now Pre-Order A Hoverbike For $680,000
In news that feels like we’ve gone back to the future, you can now officially pre-order a hoverbike for $680,000.
Japanese start-up ALI Technologies has unveiled its XTurismo Limited Edition hoverbike, with the company aiming to have manufactured 200 single-rider 300kg hoverbikes by mid-2022.
The tech start-up revealed its incredible product at the Fuji Speedway Racecourse.
So, how does it work? Well, ALI Technologies says the hoverbike can fly for 40 minutes at 100km per hour with a single charge.
President and CEO Daisuke Katano gave a presentation about the company’s vision for the product.
He said:
We will enable the emergency use of hoverbikes in times of disaster, and at the same time, promote the use of hoverbikes in entertainment in times of non-emergency.
In order to implement this technology in society, we feel the need to first develop regulations and foster general recognition (social acceptability). We will develop this technology as an industry that can contribute to society.
At the presentation, a manned demonstration of the XTurismo Limited Edition – which comes equipped with a conventional engine and four battery-powered motors – was given and the display model that is to be sold was exhibited.
Unfortunately, the product would not be considered roadworthy under current UK law.
However, ALI Technologies aims to become the global standard for air mobility. The XTurismo Limited Edition is available to pre-order now and delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2022.
