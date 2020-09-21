You Can Now Stream Your Xbox One Games To Your Phone
Microsoft has released a brand new Xbox app for Android which will allow gamers to play Xbox games remotely, wherever they might be, streaming games directly from their gaming console.
The Xbox remote play feature, which was previously known as Console Streaming, will from today allow gamers to connect remotely to an Xbox One console, playing games that have already been downloaded.
This feature differs from Microsoft’s xCloud service in that anyone who owns an Android phone is now able to stream their downloaded games directly from their Xbox One console.
Kristen Mann, Principal Program Manager at Xbox Experiences, said:
This holiday, the console experience starts with the new Xbox app (Beta). You’ll use the Xbox app to get your new Xbox Series X or Series S set up for the first time.
Use the mobile app to log in and select your settings while your console updates. Using your phone to setup your console and account will save valuable time and get you ready to play faster than ever before.
Once you’re set up, use the app to install any game to your console, manage your game library to free up space, or as a remote control.
In addition to this new game streaming server, the Xbox app for Android has been redesigned to better fit with new dashboard changes coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, including an updated controller with a new share button.
You can download the Xbox Beta app from the Google Play store
Topics: Technology, Games, phone, Xbox One, xCloud service