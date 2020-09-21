You Can Now Stream Your Xbox One Games To Your Phone

This holiday, the console experience starts with the new Xbox app (Beta). You’ll use the Xbox app to get your new Xbox Series X or Series S set up for the first time.

Use the mobile app to log in and select your settings while your console updates. Using your phone to setup your console and account will save valuable time and get you ready to play faster than ever before.

Once you’re set up, use the app to install any game to your console, manage your game library to free up space, or as a remote control.