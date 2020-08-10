Young People's Instagrams Are Being Used In Fake OnlyFans Scam racquelgoldy/Instagram/roxxiej/Twitter

It’s 2020, and these days it’s fairly commonplace to see young people with a social following setting up ‘fan’ accounts to earn a little (or a LOT) of money.

In fact, I think we can all agree that it’s pretty damn liberating for women, men and everyone in between to be able to capitalise on their assets from the safety of their own home, without having to dish out loads of their hard-earned cash to a middle man.

Except, with these fairly new adult content subscription sites comes a new set of problems, and sadly, people are abusing the system by setting up fake accounts.

Young People's Instagrams Are Being Used In Fake OnlyFans Scam Pexels

One Instagram model called Alay Bowker awoke to more than 50 messages from confused friends and followers who had discovered a JustForFans account set up in her name.

The account had even been verified, except it had been verified using a fake Instagram account that had essentially cloned her real account.

The Toronto-based model told Vice:

People that I know in the industry started following the account because they thought it was me. A photographer even called me after he saw the account and the Instagram stories saying ‘what the f*ck are you making an [JustForFans]?

JustForFans and OnlyFans are subscription-based services where users tend to sell adult content to people who sign up with a monthly fee, potentially earning thousands per month.

However, a number of Instagram users in the UK, France, the United States, Canada and Thailand have had content from their Instagram accounts used to promote fake fans’ profiles hosted on a website builder called Wix. When people ‘sign up’ and put their billing information in, they give away their bank details.

Hundreds of people have taken to Twitter after discovering their own content had been stolen to create fake Instagram accounts enticing people to sign up.

‘Some disgusting low life made a fake Instagram account pretending to be my underage 17 year old sister and is promoting a f*ckin OnlyFans. Messaging friends AND FAMILY to subscribe. AND THEYRE ACTUALLY MAKING MONEY FROM THIS,’ one user wrote on Twitter.

Freelance journalist Racquel Goldy was among those who discovered a fake account mimicking herself on Instagram.

Goldy relies on sponsored content on her legitimate Instagram account as a source of income, and she believes that the false advertising for OnlyFans could ruin her professional reputation.

She told the publication:

Since losing my job, these [brand partnerships] are what’s keeping me afloat. This is the last thing people like me need to happen to them.

JustForFans has issued a statement on Twitter, warning users to avoid fake accounts with a ‘wixsite’ URL.

‘A url at http://wixsite.com is pretending to be a number of fan platforms, including us. They may use our banner, but the url is http://wixsite.com, not us,’ it wrote on Twitter.

‘It’s fake. We’re trying to stop it from happening, but please contact them directly if they are using your image.’

OnlyFans also confirmed it has a legal team dealing with the situation, as the scammers are using the company’s branding to commit fraud.