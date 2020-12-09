Your Dog Doesn’t Actually Know What You’re Talking About
When you come home from a hard day’s work, it is often nice to speak to your dog. Unfortunately, a study has found that your furry companion is actually just nodding and smiling politely as you ramble on.
While films like Cats & Dogs may have made children everywhere think that their pets can talk, it turns out that dogs actually have very little idea about what you are saying to them.
Dogs do have human-like listening capabilities, but in terms of understanding specific words, the animal struggles. At least that is what researchers at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest found after measuring brain activity.
In the test, researchers played instruction words like ‘sit’, similar words like ‘sut’ and nonsense words like ‘bep’. The dogs managed to differentiate nonsense words from instructions, but could not tell the difference between similar words. While it appears that dogs can recognise commands without specific training, it seems that the smaller differences in language are beyond them.
Lilla Magyari, who is the lead author of the study, explained the results to CNN:
The brain activity is different when they listen to the instructions, which they know, and to the very different nonsense words, which means that dogs recognize these words.
But it seems like they don’t really pay attention to all of the speech sounds.
They may just not realize that all details, the speech sounds, are really important in human speech. If you think of a normal dog: That dog is able to learn only a few instructions in its life
The research is set to continue, and it may uncover why dogs struggle with the nuances of language. These findings may upset dog-lovers, but there is always an incredibly minute possibility that your dog is an anomaly, and does actually have a higher understanding of language and is understanding your post-work rants.
