Your iPhone Has A Hidden Setting That Will Tell You When It’s About To Snow

Will it be a white Christmas this year? With this hidden iPhone setting, you’ll be among the first to know if there’s snow.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. Every year, families and friends long for snow to fall from the skies, paving their driveways, blanketing their grass, smothering their cars.

Whether it’s building a massive snowman with a carefully placed carrot, chucking snowballs at one another or simply enjoying the crunching of ice branches under your feet, we all love fresh snowfall – unless we’re talking about the Beast from the East, then it can bog off.

If you’re like Kevin McAllister in Home Alone, longingly looking out the window hoping for snow to suddenly appear, we have the tech revelation for you.

Full disclaimer, you need to make sure you’ve updated to iOS 15 before you go searching for this. The latest Apple update introduced a revamped weather app after several complaints, making it more robust and intuitive.

So, once you’re all updated and ready to track the snow, follow these instructions carefully. If you’re unsure about how to perform an update, just go to Settings, then General, then Software Update. The rest is pretty self-explanatory.

Come back, and then head back to Settings, then Privacy, then Location Services, then Weather. Make sure you select Always, and if you want alerts to be more accurate, allow for Precise Location access.

Once that’s all squared away, go back to the start: Settings, then Notifications, then Weather, then Allow Notifications. Here, you’ll be able to hone in on the exact notifications you want – you don’t need to swarm your display with alerts just for the weather, you can just select weather.

Now, go into the Weather app and press the list icon in the bottom right of the screen, where you’ll find an option called Stay Dry. If for whatever reason this doesn’t appear, just tap the three dots in the top right, go to Notifications and turn them on, as well as allowing the My Location function.

Henceforth, wherever you go, you’ll know if there’s snow on the way. You’re welcome.