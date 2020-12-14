unilad
YouTube Is Down As Google Experiences Mass Outages Worldwide

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 14 Dec 2020 12:06
YouTube Is Down As Google Experiences Mass Outages Worldwide

Popular video platform YouTube is currently down for users worldwide.

People have found themselves unable to access the channel today, December 14, and are greeted with a ‘something went wrong’ message.

Google, which owns YouTube, is also down along with its email service Gmail.

DownDetector first reported of the news of people having issues at 11.21am GMT. By 11.51am GMT there were 28,388 reports of people having issues.

Pexels

According to the site, the largest issue people are having is being unable to log into their accounts.

Meanwhile, according to the Mirror, of those who reported issues with YouTube, 54% said they couldn’t access the website, 42% couldn’t watch videos and 3% were struggling to log in.

People took to social media to share their experiences with many posting screengrabs of the error messages they’re having.

One person wrote, ‘Youtube, Google feed, Google meet, Google play store isn’t working’, while someone else said, ‘When you can’t even google what happened with google’.

Someone else wrote, ‘Just got locked out of my g-suite account of my entire business. Login screen is basically telling me it doesn’t recognise the address. @gmail @Google What to do now? #nightmares’.

Google is yet to comment on the ongoing issues users are experiencing, but hopefully its services will resume soon.

Topics: Technology, Google, YouTube

