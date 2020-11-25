YouTube Suspends One America News Network For Covid-19 Misinformation

YouTube took the extreme action of censoring a national cable news network for a video that was ‘unlisted’ and not available publicly on YouTube.

Although OAN will abide by YouTube’s requirements for any video made available on YouTube, OAN will not let YouTube’s arbitrary rules infringe upon its First Amendment editorial rights to inform the public.

OAN has been flooded with comments from viewers thanking OAN for its reporting and encouraging us not to be intimidated by Google.