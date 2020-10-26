'Zombie Batteries' Are Causing Hundreds Of Fires Every Year ESA

People are being warned to think twice before they throw out dead batteries, over concerns that ‘zombie batteries’ have been responsible for hundreds of fires at waste and recycling sites.

Obviously, we’re not talking about actual zombies here. But dead batteries really are causing serious problems for firefighters across the country.

Advert

According to the Environmental Services Association, lithium-ion batteries caused over 250 fires at waste collection sites between April 2019 and March 2020. The problem stems from dead batteries being thrown out with general waste, where they’re more likely to be crushed or punctured during processing.

Batteries can easily explode when damaged, setting fire to other materials and sometimes causing the evacuation of nearby buildings. These type of lithium-ion batteries are common in most household gadgets, from phones to electric toothbrushes.

As the use of products with these kind of batteries increases, so does the risk of them blowing up and causing fires. Within the space of a year, the number of waste processing site fires caused by exploding batteries has increased from 25% to 38%, and is likely to only keep getting higher.

Advert

According to BBC News, the waste industry and fire crews have developed systems to make it easier to deal with battery fires, but clearly it would be whole lot easier if there was no fire to deal with in the first place.

PA Images

A big part of the problem is that people just aren’t aware that batteries should be kept out of general waste. The ESA is trying to change things with their new Take Charge campaign, and is urging the public to ‘join the fight against zombie batteries’.

Jacob Hayler, executive director of the ESA, told The Guardian:

Advert

Fires caused by carelessly discarded batteries endanger lives, cause millions of pounds of damage and disrupt waste services. We urge consumers to please recycle batteries responsibly by using battery recycling points in shops and recycling centres, or a separate battery kerbside collection if available.

There are several groups and agencies working on making lithium-ion batteries safer, and luckily, the majority of batteries never cause any issues. But in the meantime, the next time the AA batteries in your remote controller run out, try and remember not to just chuck them in the bin.