100-Year-Old Man Asks For 101,000 Likes On Twitter After His Birthday Party Was Cancelled @mhdksafa/Twitter/Flickr

A 100-year-old man’s 101st birthday bash was cancelled as a result of social distancing measures, but you can still make his day by chipping in with a like on Twitter.

Globally, there have been more than 290,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In countries across the world, governments are rolling out plans of action and advice for people, with ‘social distancing’ being a key instruction.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, people have been strongly discouraged from gatherings and visiting elderly relatives (for Mother’s Day yesterday, March 22, for example). For this gent, his plans for a 101st party have been scuppered by these trying times – but he came up with an alternative.

The man, known only as Owen and believed to be a US citizen, wrote a message for the world on a whiteboard that was shared by Mohamad Safa, a human rights advocate and permanent representative at the United Nations.

The message reads: ‘Hello! I am Owen. I am turning 101 on March 31st. My birthday party was canceled bc [sic] of social distancing. Help me celebrate by getting 101k likes/comments!’

Safa, equipped with nearly 80,000 followers, had no problem amassing these birthday wishes – currently, the post has more than 127,000 likes, 18,000 likes and 11,000 replies.

One user wrote: ‘You’re looking amazing Owen. I’m really sorry about your birthday party being cancelled sir, but hope you can be treated when this thing calms down. Meanwhile we’ll share and then other’s too will share and hopefully get you to 101k likes. I’m sure your 102nd party will be special.’

Others were keen to point out the historic events Owen has witnessed throughout his life, with one pointing out he could have the tremendous achievement of enduring the Spanish flu and coronavirus pandemic.

Another replied: ‘Dear Owen, you’ve witnessed sweeping innovations since you were born. Rotary phone to iPhone… Studebaker to Tesla… flight infancy to supersonic… and despite all the changes… it’s love that remains the same… birthday blessings!’

More than 1.5 million elderly and vulnerable people in the UK will be sent a letter by tomorrow urging them to stay home and self-isolate for at least 12 weeks, in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus onto those likely to be worst-affected.

Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said these measures will ‘shield the most vulnerable to save their lives’. While the exact specifics aren’t fully known, plans are in place for local government to coordinate with food suppliers and supermarkets to get supplies to those without the means of close friends or family.