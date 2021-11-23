103-Year-Old Grandma Describes What It Was Like Picking Cotton In Viral Video

@blackbeauty_305/TikTok

A grandma has revealed what it was like picking cotton for over 12 hours every day.

According to TikToker Denise B, her grandmother picked cotton from 3.00am to 5.00pm, which was resultantly turned into clothes. However, despite the gruelling nature of her work, the video revealed that her grandmother received little pay.

Advert 10

Loading…

The TikToker (@blackbeauty_305) shared a video of her grandmother with her followers, who detailed her 3.00am pick-up to go to work on a cotton farm, to be paid next to ‘nothing’.

The 103-year-old revealed she would barely even make ‘100 dollars’ despite the lengthy day of work she was made to complete.

The clip has since gone viral, with followers flooding to the comments in awe of the grandmother’s stories from when she was younger, and angry over the lack of reward she received for her hard physical labour.

Advert 10

@blackbeauty_305/ TikTok

The post has since amassed over 2 million views, 700,000 likes and 22,000 comments. One said: ‘Wow she’s probably seen so much in her lifetime.’

Another commented:

She deserves reparations.

Advert 10

A third said: ‘I felt honoured just hearing her talk.’

Denise has used her platform to share multiple of her grandmother’s tales, with videos revealing what was used as medicine back in her grandmother’s day, to her reminiscing about baking her ‘famous cakes and cookies’.