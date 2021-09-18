12-Year-Old Gamer Praised After Calling Out His Friends’ Homophobia

@bummblebee__/TikTok

A 12-year-old boy has gone viral for condemning his pals’ homophobic comments.

I grew up on Xbox Live party chats on Call of Duty. The stuff that used to get thrown around those evenings would make your eyes water; kids say stupid stuff all the time, throw out insults without thinking. However, a good mate should always call you out if you’re crossing the line.

TikToker @bummblebee__ recently shared a clip of her little brother playing Call of Duty: Warzone with his friends, where he took issue with their homophobia.

‘So you just blatantly admit to being homophobic?’ he asks in the video, before saying, ‘You know that this means that I automatically don’t like you because that’s really f*cked up?’

He then asks them to promise they aren’t joking, before telling them his sister – who’s filming – is actually gay. In a follow-up video, he criticised his friends for not supporting gay people and slammed their opinions on the LGBTQ+ community. His friends seemed to believe everyone who’s LGBTQ+ is gay.

‘So you are saying that if you are trans you are basically just still a guy?’ he says, adding, ‘It’s their decision, what’s the matter with that?’

‘If someone was gay, you’d stop being friends with them?’ he asks before the video cuts off. As per The Daily Dot, the TikToker said the argument didn’t end well, but added, ‘A lot of younger kids, after you explain these things to them, are way more polite and will follow pronouns more than older adults.’

The clips have been viewed millions of times, and he’s been praised across social media. ‘And let’s not forget this kid is in the peak years of pressure to conform to your friend group, of being made fun of in school or dropped by friends for being different. This boy is braver than most adults,’ one user wrote.