18-Year-Old TikTok Star Dies After Stunt Goes Wrong

timbotheredneck/Instagram

A teenage TikTok star has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by his own car.

Timothy Isaiah Hall, better known as Timbo the Redneck, passed away aged just 18 earlier this week in what’s understood to have been a stunt gone wrong, his family and friends have confirmed.

Advert 10

Hall had gained millions of views on TikTok for his videos showing off his ‘Confederate’ lifestyle in Florida, posting clips of himself fishing, huffing tobacco and doing stunts in his beloved pick up truck ‘Big Booty Judy’.

According to Hall’s friend, Tony, the recent high school graduate had been doing doughnuts in ‘Big Booty Judy’ with his girlfriend at the weekend, when he lost control of the truck. He was reportedly flung out of the car through the driver’s side window, with the truck then flipping and landing on him.

‘The truck landed on top of him. His whole body, that truck landed on top of him. He’s passed away,’ Tony said in a YouTube video.

Advert 10

His mother, Tessie Hires, took to her son’s Instagram and TikTok accounts to confirm his death, saying in a video, ‘He won’t be making any more videos — no more videos at all. My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn’t make it.’

‘I want to thank everybody for all the fans that he had. He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans. Everybody that supported him, it meant a lot to him.’

According to the New York Post, a since-closed GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $10,000 for Hall’s funeral costs.

Advert 10