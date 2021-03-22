24-Year-Old Creates Application For People To Apply To Be Her First Kiss

mlynnmartin/TikTok

A TikToker who accepted applications for her very first kiss has now revealed that she is no longer a ‘lip virgin’.

24-year-old M’Lynn Martin, from San Diego, encouraged prospective kissers to apply via a link in her bio, explaining, ‘I am 24 and I’ve never had my first kiss.’

M’Lynn revealed this has meant that her ‘nervous system hasn’t memorised the feeling of someone’s lips on mine’. She explained that when she goes to kiss a boy in her dreams, their lips never touch as her subconscious ‘doesn’t know how to replicate the feeling of actually being kissed’.

M’Lynn’s TikTok quickly ‘went nuts’ with applications, with hopeful kissees answering questions such as why exactly they wanted to be M’Lynn’s first kiss and ‘what kind of kissing experience’ they were looking for.

She ended up picking a stranger named Ian, who had ‘by far the best application’. Ian also happened to be the younger brother of one of M’Lynn’s college professors, which she found ‘just so funny that I had to choose him’.

A subsequent TikTok video shows Ian softly strumming away expertly on the guitar to Hozier’s Like Real People Do, in an extra effort to ‘win her over’.

Showing himself to be a real kissing pro, Ian promised he would have ‘gum ready’ for the main event, as well as one of his ‘makeout playlists that’s curated for a session like this’. Ian even remarked that, although he lives in LA, he would have no problem at all driving down to San Diego for the kiss.

Fans, who have shown support for M’Lynn’s venture from the beginning, were eager to find out how everything went. And she has now revealed the goss.

Prior to the kiss, M’Lynn and Ian both got COVID tested, with the results thankfully coming back negative. Footage uploaded to TikTok shows M’Lynn brushing her teeth excitedly in anticipation for the big moment.

Her latest video ends with she and Ian leaning in for the eagerly awaited smooch, but cuts out just before their lips meet.

With the build-up to the kiss being made so public, it’s totally understandable that M’Lynn would have wanted to keep this moment just for herself and Ian.