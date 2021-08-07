70th Floor Skyscraper Infinity Pool Sways Mesmerisingly In The Wind

illyal/Twitter/HappyWaldo (CC-BY 4.0)

A 70th floor infinity pool in Australia was seen swaying with Melbourne’s intense gales.

The footage has made its way to Twitter and Reddit after being posted to Australian rapper Illy’s Instagram Stories last month. The video shows the 70th floor pool of the 108 residence rippling side-to-side with the gusts of wind. ‘Reckon it was windy in Melbourne today,’ the artist wrote.

It’s believed the city was hit by winds of up to 100kmph on the day of the footage. For reference, the building stands at 318 meters (1,043 feet) tall, among the tallest residences in the southern hemisphere.

‘This is going to be a no for me dog,’ one user reacted. ‘HARD PASS,’ another wrote. ‘This is fine, not windy at all,’ a third joked.

Back in 2018, the building’s residents complained about a ‘cracking sound’ any time it was particularly windy. ‘I can’t live like this. I don’t feel safe and I can’t sleep every time I hear the noise,’ one resident told The Age. ‘I swear all the walls are making noise. I have to get up at 4.30am for a flight tomorrow… I’m going to get no sleep tonight,’ another said.

However, following the footage of the pool, contractors have insisted there are no structural issues. ‘We appreciate the concern some residents will have about movement and noise generated in extreme winds, however there are absolutely no structural issues at play. Buildings are designed to move in extreme wind, and the building is simply behaving as it should,’ a spokesperson told VICE.