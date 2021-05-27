9/11-Themed Bar In Texas Goes Viral And People Can’t Believe It

PA Images/TripAdvisor

People across the globe have joined Americans in voicing their shock at the discovery of a 9/11-themed bar open for business in Texas.

The events of September 11, 2001, will never be forgotten, with the world shocked to its core when almost 3,000 people were killed after four hijacked planes carried out attacks in the United States.

Advert 10

As well as the memories held by those impacted by the events, what happened during 9/11 is remembered through memorials such as the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, images shared online and accounts detailed by those on the scene.

PA Images

With such fitting and considerate avenues for remembering the events readily available, social media users were baffled when one person revealed that they’d come across a bar in Fort Wort, Texas, referencing the events in a rather unusual way.

Twitter user Jesse Tyler took to the platform to share pictures of the bar, named ‘bar9eleven’, explaining that he came across it while driving and went inside to figure out if the business had really based its establishment on the horrific terrorist attacks.

Advert 10

He wrote: ‘Drove by this bar and though “huh I wonder what that’s about”. Turns out it’s about exactly what you think.’

Images from inside the bar show framed photos detailing the timeline of events on September 11, 2001, but rather than focusing on the events themselves, it came from the point of view of the owner of a Tex-Mex restaurant.

One line read: ‘Rosanne (my wife) informs me that reports out of New York indicate some type of aircraft has collided with the World Trade Center but details were ‘sketchy’. Having hosted over 400 people the previous night… my response was predictably short. “Honey, our restaurant will open in less than two and a half hours. I cannot talk on the phone.”‘

Advert 10

Twitter users were quick to respond with disbelief after Jesse shared images of the bar online, with one describing themselves as ‘gobsmacked and horrified’ by the establishment and wondering ‘what town would ever have a bar like this.’

Another wrote: ‘So many questions. Does this place get a lot of business? Do they realize it’s not paying tribute but exploiting the day?’

Advert 10

After photos of the bar went viral, its owner, Brent Johnson, told Texas Monthly he didn’t want anyone who came into his restaurant to forget the day. While many argue the bar is in bad taste, the owner believes he is doing his part to honour the memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11, and is proud of the establishment he created.

Though bar9eleven has only recently been thrust into the spotlight thanks to Jesse’s tweet, Johnson actually opened it a few years ago and has been operating in the same location ever since.