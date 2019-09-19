9-Year-Old Genius Stuffs Lip Balm Tube With Cheese To Eat During Class

Snacks are great. So great that the thought of going without them for even a couple of hours is just too much to handle.

Which is why school is just so difficult for all involved; forget about lessons with that one teacher you don’t like and the constant stress of exams, the lack of snacks is the real problem here.

Enter: lip balm cheese tube, which is the invention of one creative nine-year-old who from here on out can only be referred to as a genius – because that’s exactly what she is.

The genius in question is a young girl from St. Louis, Missouri, who came up with the idea yesterday (September 18) when she took the cheesy disguise into school with her.

The nine-year-old’s mum, Valerie Schremp Hahn, a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, posted a picture of her daughter’s creation to Twitter – something which immediately attracted a lot of attention, primarily praise.

The picture showed the true genius of the creation; the cheese perfectly resembled lip balm, with its cylindrical shape fitting perfectly inside the tube so her teacher would be none the wiser.

I mean, just look at it:

My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class. pic.twitter.com/YEAqZx2wnr — Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 17, 2019

Genius, just like I said. Valerie went on to say she’d sent an email to the young girl’s teacher about the lip balm – not to tell tales on her, might I add, but just to ‘share the funny story with her teacher’

It then became a family affair, with Valerie’s mum (so the cheese balm inventor’s grandma) apparently posting on Facebook: This kid is going places! Maybe to the principal’s office, but she’s going places!’

Hilariously, the young girl didn’t sneak just one tube into class; further down the Twitter thread, her mum noted the teacher ‘did not detect the 2 (!) cheese tubes she snuck bites/licks of during standardized test breaks’.

Update: I picked her up from school. Her teacher saw my note and thought it was hilarious but did not detect the 2 (!) cheese tubes she snuck bites/licks of during standardized test breaks. Also, she loves the positive tweets, especially ones saying “the future is female.” 💪 🧀 — Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 18, 2019

The little girl told Buzzfeed News she got the idea from a YouTube tutorial she watched in her spare time.

She explained:

I was just looking on YouTube because I was bored and I found this video and I decided to do it. I just took some of my dad’s cheese, sliced it up, and put it in the chapstick container.

The video was part of a compilation of back-to-school pranks from Troom Troom, a DIY life hacks channel, and showed how you can use an empty glue stick container to sneak the snack past your teacher.

However, as her house didn’t have any of those lying around, the nine-year-old made the most of an old lip balm lying around and voila! The best invention since sliced bread. I’m only slightly jealous I didn’t think of it myself…

Also, last night our 12 yo made this, also from YouTube, with his dad. Sister was making cheese tubes and I was browsing my phone. 😂 pic.twitter.com/L0NKqYxCgM — Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 18, 2019

It seems this little genius isn’t the only inventor in the household either; Valerie later posted a video of a robotic arm her son made (after also following a YouTube video).

Amazing. Keep up the good work guys.

