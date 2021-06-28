911 Operators Reveal The Pettiest Reasons That People Have Called The Police For

I received a call on the non emergency line from a 90-something year old lady asking me what lamp she should put in her bedroom. I told her I did not understand and that the sheriff’s office was not the correct place to ask.

Eventually she got upset and said ‘Fine I’ll call 911, they’ll help me there!’ I tried to tell her that 911 would just go back to me and it was a misuse of an emergency line, but it was too late.

15 seconds later 911 rings, I answer and lo and behold it was the lady asking ‘what lamp should I get for my bedroom?’