93-Year-Old Obsessed With The Hokey Pokey Surprised With Wholesome Flash Mob

CBS Evening News

A 93-year-old from Kansas has been gifted an extremely wholesome surprise for her birthday, after her kind neighbour organised for a flash mob to regale her with her all-time favourite song.

Phyllis Brinkerhoff, of Prairie Village, absolutely loves The Hokey Pokey, the ultimate go-to dancefloor song of family parties for as long as I can remember.

Indeed, Phyllis – known fondly as ‘Mrs. B’ – is reportedly so obsessed with the track that she gifted a Hokey Pokey CD to her neighbour, Melanie Mendrys, eager for her to share her enthusiasm.

Melanie wasn’t immediately quite as hooked on The Hokey Pokey as Mrs. B – although who among us is? – but the dance music lover wouldn’t be deterred, talking about the catchy track constantly during conversations with Melanie.

Speaking with CBS News, Melanie revealed how Mrs. B would leave her dozens of messages, all about her beloved Hokey Pokey:

I can see her name pop up on my phone, and I just thought, ‘Oh, it’s the Hokey Pokey’. […] ‘Hi, this is Phyllis. I really do need to talk to you’ [the messages said]. ‘The CD I gave you, are you hooked on it yet?’ And I just would always say, ‘Not quite yet’.

Mrs. B was reportedly nothing short of perplexed that Melanie wasn’t as bowled over by the ‘fun, joyous, song’ as she was, finding her reluctance to be ‘very amazing’. However, little did the nonagenarian know that Melanie had a surprise up her sleeve.

CBS Evening News/YouTube

One day, Melanie discovered that Mrs. B’s 93rd birthday was coming up, and knew she couldn’t let it pass by without getting the whole neighbourhood to put their left foot in.

As reported by CBS News, Melanie wrote out a bunch of invitations, which she then rolled into ribbon-tied scrolls and delivered to their neighbours.

They were only too happy to get on board with her plans, and so it was that Melanie was able to organise a full-blown Hokey Pokey flash mob in Mrs. B’s very own front yard. Needless to say, she was thrilled, even showing off a few dance moves herself.

Melanie said:

The smile on her face was so big. It doesn’t take that much to make someone’s day. And I think we can all do a little more of it.

A very happy birthday to Phyllis Brinkerhoff, here’s hoping her day was what it’s all about!