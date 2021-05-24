97-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Vows To Continue TikTok Despite Antisemitic Abuse
A 97-year-old Holocaust survivor has continued to inspire and inform followers despite receiving antisemitic abuse.
Lily Ebert is one of TikTok’s oldest contributors. As a survivor of the Holocaust, she frequently addresses questions about Auschwitz and offers insight. However, Ebert has recently received antisemitic abuse.
In the wake of the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza, which has seen the deaths of at least 260 people, the majority of them Palestinians, the Auschwitz survivor has seen antisemitic comments on her posts. These include horrific comments like ‘Happy Holocaust’ and ‘Peace be upon Hitler’.
@lilyebert##shabbatshalom from a ##holocaustsurvivor – Lily Ebert. ##jewish ##hungarian ##97yearold ##weekend ##peacful ##cutetok ##oldtok ##learnfromme ##loveyou ##tt ##uu♬ original sound – Lily Ebert & Dov Forman
On the back of this antisemitic abuse, Ebert’s great-grandson Dov Forman has spoken out about the situation. Forman acts as the administrator of the TikTok account, and took to Twitter to address the comments Ebert had faced.
Forman wrote:
Over the past few days my great Grandmother (Auschwitz survivor) and I have continued to receive messages of hate on Tiktok and Twitter.
We will not allow this to stop us from educating about the horrors of the past, and what hatred can lead to.
Hate only breeds hate.
Almost two thousand people liked Forman’s tweet and offered messages of support. This ranged from calls for TikTok to take action against those sending the offensive content to reflections on the damage antisemitism can do.
One commenter wrote:
The Holocaust didn’t start with the death camps. It started with people, just like those today insulting your great grandmother, attacking Jews in newspapers and on the streets. We said “Never again” but to our shame your great grandmother has seen the wheel turn full circle.
Despite the abuse Lily Ebert has received, she is determined to continue posting on the social media platform and educating people about the Holocaust. Ebert has also documented what life was like in Auschwitz in her book Lily’s Promise: How I Survived Auschwitz and Found the Strength to Live. Her efforts have led to 88,000 TikTok followers and it seems that her messages have increasing importance.
@lilyebertReply to @susieshenkin Were there ##pregnantwomen in Auschwitz? ##holcaustsurvivor ##97yearold ##jewish ##hungarian ##peacful ##oldtok ##learn ##ask ##u ##share♬ original sound – Lily Ebert & Dov Forman
The Community Security Trust has found that there has been a 500% increase in antisemitic incidents reported in the UK since May 8.
With this in mind, many will hope that the work of Lily Ebert and her great-grandson can continue to inform people about the dangers of antisemitism.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsAl Jazeera English
Al Jazeera English