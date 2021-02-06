Accused Burglar Shamelessly Flirts With Judge While She Sentences Him

burglar judge WSVN 7 News

An accused burglar from Florida has attempted to flirt his way into the judge’s good books.

Demetrius Lewis appeared before Broward County Judge Tabitha Blackmon during a virtual hearing, and quickly went on the charm offensive, complimenting Judge Blackmon on her appearance.

Lewis, who allegedly attempted to break into a Fort Lauderdale home, told Judge Blackmon, ‘Judge, you is so gorgeous. I just have to tell you, you’re gorgeous. I love you, I love you’.

You can check out Lewis’ rather out-of-place attempts at sweet talking below:

Unfortunately for Lewis, Judge Blackmon, although showing a little smile of amusement at Lewis’ attempts, was not so easily won over by his gushing flattery.

After thanking the defendant for his compliments, she retorted:

Flattery will get you everywhere, but maybe not here.

In video footage which has been shared by WSVN-TV, Judge Blackmon could be seen informing Lewis that she had found probable cause for burglary charges as well as for the possession of ecstasy.

A prosecutor could be then heard to ask for $7,500 bail, remarking that three children had been present in the property that Lewis had allegedly attempted to break into. At this point, Lewis could be heard to exclaim, ‘What?’

Footage of the virtual hearing has since gone viral, with many people left amused – and some reluctantly impressed – by Lewis’ undeniably bold moves.

One person tweeted:

If he’s sincere, he’ll commit another crime just so he can see her again. Anybody want to co-write a bad rom-com? We already got the meet cute.

Another said:

This man is an astronaut shooting for the moon like that. God speed my friend.

Judge Blackmon ordered Lewis to be held on a $5,000 bail, with a $2,500 savings from the DA’s request. Not exactly the outcome anyone would hope for after a good flirt.