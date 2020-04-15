Adorable Dad Dresses Up As Frozen’s Anna To Sing And Dance With Three-Year-Old Daughter

Number one: I’d do anything for these girls. I’d do anything to make them laugh, to make them have a good time and, quite frankly, Frozen is her [Cana’s] absolute favourite. She watches Frozen and Frozen II kind of on repeat everyday.

Number two: we’re quarantined. We can’t go out and do anything so I’m running out of ideas to keep them entertained.

Number three: people just need to laugh. I love giving people a reason to laugh. Whatever it is to make people laugh, I’m going to do it.