Alabama Woman Accidentally Orders Tiny Bench Off Amazon While Stoned

An Alabama woman ordered a bench from Amazon while stoned, thinking it’d be perfect for her friends – unfortunately, it was designed for a Barbie.

Online shopping is a dangerous game when you’re feeling particularly chipper. Outrageous purchases seem sane, flamboyant items seem perfectly sensible; the limit simply doesn’t exist.

However, for this woman, her attempt at buying a completely rational piece of interior design ended in laughs, having landed herself with a doll house chair instead of a human-sized seat.

Keyshon, from Birmingham, Alabama, had plans for her friends to visit. However, she wasn’t particularly keen on her pals sitting on her bed, and wanted to purchase a proper seat for them.

The 21-year-old then decided to order a wooden bench from Amazon along with a number of other nice items, thinking it would fit a couple of her pals, and made the purchase on February 24. Days later, when the ‘bench’ arrived, Keyshon wasn’t entirely satisfied with the product.

This wasn’t because it wasn’t the right one or due to it being too big – in fact, quite the opposite. When she unpacked it, she was surprised to find a doll house chair measuring just a few centimetres long.

How did an extraordinary mix-up like this come to pass? Well, Keyshon claims she was high while ordering the product, and accidentally forgot to check the dimensions before adding it to her basket.

She said:

I wanted to order a bench because I don’t like company sitting on my bed at all. I couldn’t do anything about it but laugh because I was high when I ordered the bench, I didn’t check the title or dimensions. I was mindlessly ordering. I didn’t return it as it was my mistake to be honest but Amazon should’ve known I wasn’t trying to order a Barbie chair.

Later, she posted pictures of the hilarious purchase – including one of her trying to sit on it – on her Twitter @Rollitupk, writing: ‘Amazon b*tch f*ck you cause you know damn welllllll.’ The original tweet quickly went viral, amassing more than 254,000 likes and 54,000 retweets. One user wrote: ‘They way you tryna sit down on it is SENDIN MEEEE.’

The replies are absolutely incredible, with others sharing similar shopping tales of woe. One user tweeted a picture of a crystal ball they ordered, believing it to be full size – when it arrived, it was only two inches big.

Others are more dumbfounded at how Keyshon didn’t think about the price, which others have discovered to be $1.99. One user wrote: ‘She thought she got the bargain of the century getting a whole bench for $1.99.’

You live and learn: don’t shop while stoned.