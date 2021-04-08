Alex Jones Accused Of Staging ‘Rescue’ Of Children In Smuggling Operation

PA Images/AdanSalazarWins/Twitter

Alex Jones has been accused of staging the ‘rescue’ of children from a smuggling operation.

Footage published by The Gateway Pundit has emerged that purports to show Jones stopping smugglers from kidnapping migrant children, by leaping in front of a vehicle to save them.

The vid, which has since gone viral, kicks off with Jones and his controversial Infowars crew giving a report about an alleged ‘human smuggling’ incident. At the same time, a group of women and children can be see stepping off a bus in the background.

You can check out the vid for yourself below:

As claimed by Infowars, the children in the video were being taken ‘from the dirt floor child camp under the International Bridge in McAllen’ and brought to a processing camp in Donna, Texas.

From thereon, it was alleged, the migrants were then moved to a coronavirus processing centre in the downtown area of the city of McAllen, before ultimately being taken to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

As per Infowars:

When the crew was walking to the Christian Charity center near the bus station, they witnessed five children and an adult exiting the center and being loaded in a white hatch back car. Three of these children were loaded into the luggage compartment where no seat belts were present. This video picks up where the crew sprung into action.

According to Infowars, the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley allegedly provides illegal migrants with plane or bus tickets to a US city of their choosing, as well as a debit card with $1,200 per person. Staff members then allegedly transport migrants to the airport or bus station.

The footage appears to show Jones attempting to stop a moving minivan allegedly containing some of the children from the bus, with police officers being called to intervene.

After officers arrived, the driver could be seen showing his identification before releasing the children, who then go back inside a building.

Many have expressed doubt over what is actually transpiring in the clip, especially given Jones’s reputation as a conspiracy theorist, with some believing the events were actually staged.

One person tweeted:

Alex Jones just so happens to always have a camera crew the same way WWE always just so happens to have a camera crew.

Another said:

… Anyone else find it strange that Alex Jones apparently had an entire camera crew on hand ready with boom mics and everything going when he just happens to see a child smuggling operation in broad daylight?

This video has emerged two days after the US Supreme Court rejected Jones’s appeal for a hearing in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by relatives of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Jones had been spreading a conspiracy theory about the shooting, claiming it was a hoax.