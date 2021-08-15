Alligator Causes Traffic Jam By Casually Walking Across The Road In Florida

@netoxmara/TikTok

A TikTok channel has captured the rare moment an alligator crossed busy a road in Florida and caused a huge traffic jam in the process.

TikTok couple Neto and Mara, known as @netoxmara, often take footage from behind the wheel. With this in mind, it’s not too surprising that they managed to film one of the most bizarre reasons for a traffic jam while they were driving in Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

Advert 10

An alligator seemingly stopped traffic travelling in two directions as it stomped its way across the road. Unfortunately, it is not clear why the alligator decided to make the dangerous trip, perhaps it was chasing the chicken that had just crossed before it, but the footage is remarkable nonetheless.

PA Images

In the video, the alligator appears to be accompanied by a concerned pedestrian as they cross the road, as other people watch in amazement at the scene in front of them.

One person wrote, ‘He’s totally unbothered. Trying to get to Publix’, while another added, ‘Dinosaurs just casually crossing the freeway in Florida’. Additionally, plenty of people made jokes such as, ‘Florida has got to teach these gators to use the crosswalk and only when the light is green’, and, ‘Why Did The Gator Cross The Road?’

Advert 10

There were also discussions about how cute the animal was, as one TikTok user said, ‘The fact that I thought this was cute is exactly why my death will be caused by trying to hug an animal who doesn’t want to hug me.’

Check out the bizarre video:

Advert 10

The video has quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views likes, as people try to guess why the gator crossed the road.