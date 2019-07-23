Amazon Apologises After Driver Caught Pooing In Shopper’s Garden

Deadline

If you think you’re having a bad day at work, one poor sod at Amazon has just had to apologise after one of its drivers was filmed pooing in a shopper’s garden.

The grim footage shows a man in a hi-vis jacket, who quite clearly doesn’t give a shit, bending down and squatting, before attempting to clean himself up and getting on his way.

It was filmed by Rebekah Eleanor Read from Swindon, Wiltshire, who of course, posted it to social media for the world to see.

In the background you can hear a voice ask ‘did you see that?’ as the man attempts to wipe himself clean.

‘Yeah, fucking minging, isn’t it,’ another voice responds as the driver’s bare behind is pointed in the direction of the camera.

At the end of the video, the brazen fella pulls his trousers back up before throwing away his, erm, mess, and scrambling back over the fence.

Sharing the hilarious-yet-grotesque video on Facebook, Rebekah wrote:

Amazon….what a pile of [poo emoji] it is literally what they deliver to you!!! Yes it sounds funny but it really isn’t…he felt the need to hop over our fence and do a poo in our garden and bag up the tissue and throw in the hedge then hops back over the fence and walks off!! He was confronted and didn’t give a [poo emoji]… We have evidence of who you are and your vehicle, Amazon you need to sort this out immediately!! Disgraceful behaviour from an employee of yours and for you to just say you’ll sort it…48 hours later it’s still there!! Everyone check your garden for [poo emoji].

Social media users rushed to comment on the video, which has been shared thousands of times, with many outrageous at the driver’s shitty behaviour.

One person commented: ‘The thought of him handling people’s parcels, steering wheels, people’s gates etc. etc. That’s one way to spread disease!’

However, a slightly more sympathetic person added ‘I think it’s pretty clear he didn’t mean it maliciously, poor lad was gonna shit himself (or maybe had)! Nobody would do that through choice,’ which is a pretty valid point.

Amazon has since confirmed the driver works for an independent company that provides services for Amazon.

In a statement, a spokesperson said:

We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers. We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience and offer our support.

Let’s hope no more Amazon customers have to put up with this crap.

