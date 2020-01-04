American Discovers Wetherspoons For First Time And Is Absolutely Stunned

Wetherspoons is a massive part of British culture. In fact, it might even define British culture. There, I said it.

I mean, what isn’t to love? Cheap bevs all round – including massive cocktail pitchers for about a fiver, yes please – cheap greasy fry ups for when you’re feeling slightly fragile, and… yeah, okay, that’s it. It’s cheap.

It’s enough to win us over though, because here’s the thing: we know it’s bad. It’s tacky and the floors are usually sticky with some unknown substance and there’s no music, but it’s so bad it’s good. I don’t know if I mentioned this before but… it’s cheap. Love Spoons.

PA Images

One woman who recently discovered the true charm of Spoons was this American tourist, who filmed basically her entire first trip there before putting it on TikTok.

@mal_lo_ry_’s video soon went viral and was shared to Twitter, with one user writing: ‘outrageous scenes on TikTok as a tourist discovers what Wetherspoons is’.

Speaking to the camera, Mal introduces Spoons as ‘the place that interested [her] the most’, before excitedly announcing ‘it’s so freaking good’. She then proceeds to take her followers on a tour of one pub in particular, and it’s so wholesome I can guarantee it will make your 2020.

Check out the incredible video below if you don’t believe me:

outrageous scenes on TikTok as a tourist discovers what Wetherspoons is pic.twitter.com/D3LvezruPK — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) January 4, 2020

Her first port of call is the menu, which she describes as ‘really really cheap’ (told ya) before pointing out the vegetarian breakfast for just £3.65 and the section of the menu which boasts free refills.

Next, Mal takes us on a coffee refill journey, proceeding to choose a latte from the machine and stating: ‘Boom. And you can use this as many times as you want.’

Mal then films her table, focusing on two fry ups and two coffees and stating: ‘Okay so we got aaaaall this food, plus the coffee, for £10.’ Which even all the Spoons haters have to admit is a straight up bargain.

Then, truly encompassing British culture, she spoons some of her beans onto her toast, announcing to her followers: ‘Make sure you put the beans on the toast, because it’s freaking amazing.’

Incredible. Sadly, the video ends there so we never get to know if she enjoyed her beans on toast or if she swilled it down with a £6 pitcher, but I hope she did.

Now if you’ll just excuse me while I nip to my local Spoons.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]