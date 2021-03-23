American Man’s Daughter Thinks Heath Ledger Is Her Dad In Adorable TikTok

7eth/TikTok/PA Images

An American man’s two-year-old daughter is convinced her dad is Heath Ledger.

In an adorable TikTok posted earlier this year, Zeth asks his daughter Saylor to identify him in a series of pictures.

Advert 10

After answering correctly to a number of pictures of her dad, he shows her a picture of the late actor.

It comes after a comment left on a previous video pointed out the resemblance between Zeth and Ledger.

Advert 10

Saylor seems to agree, insisting that the picture of Ledger is in fact her dad. When Zeth asks her, ‘Daddy? Are you sure?’, Saylor firmly says, ‘Yeah.’

The TikTok video, which has received more than two million likes, has been flooded with comments from users who also see the resemblance.

‘Your doppelganger of course,’ one person said. ‘That explains why I love you and always want to watch “A Knights Tale” after watching your videos,’ another person said.

Warner Bros.

Advert 10

A third person said, ‘Wait, that’s the most ingenious way to see if you look like someone.’

Ledger tragically passed away aged 28 in 2008 from an accidental overdose of prescribed medications he was taking at the time.

He is best known for his roles in Brokeback Mountain, Ten Things I Hate About You, and his portrayal of The Joker in The Dark Knight.

His portrayal of the villain received widespread critical acclaim, winning him a number of posthumous awards including a Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor.

Advert 10

Los Angeles Times said Ledger clearly ‘relished’ the role, ‘giving a transfixing performance as a whiny-voiced god of chaos whose hard-core nihilism is bone-chilling’.