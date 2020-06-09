American TikTok Star's Controversial Tea Tutorial Angering British People @jchelle36/TikTok

A TikTok star from the US has left British tea drinkers sputtering at the spout after unleashing a truly dismaying tea tutorial on the world.

‘American living in the UK’ Michelle – who goes by the TikTok handle jchelle28 – has shared disturbing footage of her daughter committing absolute sacrilege against a cup of tea.

It’s unclear at the time of writing whether what you are about to see is a light-hearted joke or a genuine, cold-hearted attempt to get the Great British public to choke on their own sugar cubes.

Hot Tea jchelle36/TikTok

In a recipe for ‘hot tea’ – which should be regarded as nothing less than an insult against the Queen – Michelle’s daughter can be seen microwaving a cup of water for one minute before dolloping in an unholy quantity of milk.

For the final flourish, she lets a teabag rest frustratingly on the blindingly white surface of the cuppa, before allowing an avalanche of sugar to wipe out any hopes of a drinkable beverage.

It’s a horrible thing to watch, made even more gruesome by Michelle’s triumphant concluding remarks that ‘that’s how you make hot tea’. As anybody who has so much as set foot on the runway at Heathrow airport can tell you, it absolutely bloody isn’t.

You can watch the grotesque affront to brew making for yourself below:

Aghast British people have taken to the comments section to try and figure out what in the name of Earl Grey was going on, with one person admitting they were, ‘crying in English’. Another described themselves as ‘quaking’ at the sight.

A third person wept:

Are you tryna make the Brits look bad? Because honey that’s a warm cup of milk with sugar and a tea bag. The tea isn’t supposed to be freaking white.

A fourth person gasped:

I am British. This is NOT how we make tea. If someone made me tea like this I would declare War.

Hot Tea jchelle36/TikTok

This isn’t the first time that Michelle and her family have left their British fans shuddering over their afternoon tea.

During another video where they rated British biscuits, tempers boiled over in the comments section after a crunchy oat biscuit was unfairly likened to a Graham Cracker.

With a third video – this time concerning the art of American tea-making – Brits were left incensed after what appeared to be every grain of sugar on the planet was poured unrepentingly into the pot.