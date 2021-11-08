Americans Baffled After Finding Out Germany Is Trying To ‘Feed America’ With Emotional Advert

@teresamorcho/TikTok

Americans have been left confused by a German advert for food insecurity… in the US.

In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 60 million people across the US turned to food banks and community schemes in order to feed themselves and put food on the table for their families.

Over the years, ads in the likes of the US and UK reach out to people and tend to ask them to donate to causes in developing countries. However, a TikToker recently came across a commercial that spins it round, and asks Germans to help Americans struggling with food insecurity.

Teresa Morcho (@teresamorcho) recently discovered the ad and posted it on TikTok, attracting nearly seven million views and thousands of shocked comments.

It opens on a little girl holding a teddy bear on a step, who ‘lives with little access to nutritious food’. The German narrator warns this could lead to diabetes, heart disease and a ‘costly dependency on the government’, and how America ‘needs Germany’s help’.

Share Our Strength

It turns out the ad was developed by Great Nations Eat, a campaign launched by Share Our Strength six years ago. It was intended as satire with a purpose; raising awareness of America’s food issues, but not actually raising money.

‘This was really to try to think a little more disruptively to get people’s attention, to go right to the heart of the issue that people are not aware hunger is a problem in the United States,’ Billy Shore, the nonprofit’s CEO and founder, earlier told Fast Company.