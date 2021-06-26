unilad
‘Amish’ TikToker Who Went Viral Trying Non-Amish Things Found To Not Be Amish

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Jun 2021 15:17
jeds_adventures/TikTok

An Amish man who went viral after filming himself trying out new non-Amish things is apparently not actually Amish.

TikTok user Jedediah rose to online fame for his various ‘new experiences’ videos, with one showing him drinking his first milkshake earning him more than nine million views.

Other clips showed him driving a car and dining on ‘new’ foods such as Mexican cuisine, Big Macs and sushi. His fans were fascinated by his excitable reactions to such everyday experiences, believing they were learning what the world looked like to an Amish person. However, not all was at it seemed.

Check it out below:

Loading…

However, in a development that will no doubt disappoint many fans, an investigation by Newsweek has found that the TikTok account had actually been intended as satire, and Jedediah had never belonged to the Amish community.

Suspicions began to crop up after anonymous TikTok account @iseeyou3156 alleged that Jedediah wasn’t even Amish, sharing three vids that suggested Jedediah was actually a non-Amish man from South Carolina called Ethan Linder.

These pictures showed Jedediah/Ethan with a woman named Kaitlyn Linder and two kids, and had been uploaded to Kaitlyn’s private Instagram account.

Online records obtained by Newsweek proved the existence of the Linders, who are reportedly not Amish in the slightest.

Kaitlyn Linder has reportedly denied any Venmo scam, but confirmed to Newsweek that Ethan’s sister had created the account as a joke.

Julia Banim

