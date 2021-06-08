Among Us Chicken McNugget Sells For Almost $100,000

polizna/ebay/Innersloth

A McDonald’s chicken nugget shaped like a Crewmate from the video game Among Us has sold for almost $100,000.

You can’t put a price on happiness, but you can give a chicken nugget a value. For most, a McNugget is a cheap and cheerful snack. However, few McNuggets resemble a Crewmate from Among Us.

Advert 10

Among Us is a popular, space-themed multiplayer game in which players are either Crewmates or Imposters, and must either complete a set of tasks or acts of sabotage. On the back of the game’s success, a McNugget has found itself with an astounding value.

The chicken nugget in question reportedly comes from a BTS Meal, which is available within the UAE. The nugget – which does look eerily similar to a crewmate in Among Us – received 184 bids from 45 bidders. Despite the attention given to the nugget, it’s worth noting that sometimes chicken looks the way you want it to appear, and to the untrained eye it may just look like a standard McNugget.

This precious nugget has now sold for $99,997.00 on eBay. It’s unclear how the seller will spend this money, but resisting the temptation to eat the chicken may be one of the most profitable decisions they ever made.

Advert 10

The seller noted some details about the oddly shaped nugget:

Authentic Among us shaped Chicken McNugget that originated from a BTS Combo meal. This food product has an average expiration of about 14 days and will be delivered prior to expiration. McDonald’s Among us shaped chicken nugget. Condition is “Used”. Shipped with USPS First Class. Item will be Frozen and then Air sealed to ensure freshness with secure shipping method.

eBay

They also engaged in the social media attention the listing was getting:

Advert 10

Xbox’s Twitter replied to the official Among us twitter that had posted about it and mentioned that it had better come with szechuan sauce if it sells for this price.. Jokes on them.. I have Szechuan and at buyers request will ship some with the nugget.

What the buyer will do with this nugget and how they will store it without it decaying is a mystery. After all, leaving it in the fridge may risk the nugget being eaten as part of a midnight snack.

With the amount of money paid for the chicken, many will hope that the buyer has clear plans for the treat.

Featured Credit Image: polizna/ebay/Innersloth

Advert 10