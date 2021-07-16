Amputee Shares What Life Is Like With Prosthetic Fingers

@baberhamlincoln6523/TikTok

An amputee is attracting thousands of views on TikTok as she shares what life is like with prosthetic fingers.

Natasha Baggett is an ‘Amputee, Farmer, Woodworker, SpinalCord Injury Survivor’ as well as a TikTok content creator. Her videos range from life on her farm to discussing her daily life with prosthetic fingers.

Her content has a significant following, and Natasha, known as baberhamlincoln6523 on TikTok, has covered interesting topics like phantom pain and detailed how her prosthetics work.

Check out one of her videos:

In the video, Natasha explains that she not only suffers from phantom pain but experiences other sensations as well. She notes that sometimes her missing finger feels like it needs to pop really bad and there are even times when it feels like water are running down them.

Interestingly, when asked how she lost her thumb, Natasha revealed ‘I didn’t lose them. They’re in my deep freezer.’ This prompted a lot of shocked responses, but in general, most people appreciate the insight the TikTok creator provides. One person wrote ‘that hand is so freaking cool.’

Natasha has also revealed that her prosthetics aren’t mechanical at all. Instead, her prosthetic fingers are attached to her ‘nubs’ and then move simultaneously. The fact they are body driven allows her to use them in the shower and go swimming with ease.

People have described Natasha’s videos as ‘amazing’, and there are plenty of comments from viewers who want to see how her prosthetics work in certain situations.