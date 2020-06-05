Angry Man Confronts Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protesters, They Refuse To Stoop To His Level @crazy_birdldy79/Twitter

Black Lives Matter protesters refused to resort to violence when an aggressive white man started squaring up to and swearing at them.

Advert

The angry man infiltrated a crowd of protesters in Whitefish, Montana, last night, June 4, as they gathered to demand justice for George Floyd and to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Demonstrations are taking place in a number of cities across the US and other countries, and while some police officers have incited force and used projectiles in an effort to disperse and silence crowds, this particular man decided to show his disapproval by trying to start a fight.

Man tries to start fight at Black Lives Matter protest @crazy_birdldy79/Twitter

Footage shared online shows the unidentified man squaring up to numerous members of the crowd, seemingly moving from one person to the next each time he failed to get a hot-headed response.

Advert

The man got in the faces of the protesters as he shouted ‘Black lives matter? F*ck you!’, though the protesters refused to retaliate with violence. The crowd gathered around him, prompting him to turn in a circle and shout ‘F*ck all you guys’.

He continued to try and provoke the activists by ripping their signs out of their hands and tossing them to the floor, but the protesters did nothing but chant the word ‘peaceful’ over and over again.

Check out a video of the scene here:

Unfortunately the man still didn’t get the message as he hit back at the crowd by sticking his middle finger up at them before attempting once again to get in the faces of the protesters.

Thankfully a police officer arrived before the man attempted to get any more physical, and as a result of his uncooperative actions he has been cited for disorderly conduct, TMZ reports.

A spokesperson for Whitefish police department said:

The City of Whitefish is dedicated to protecting the First Amendment rights of individuals to peacefully protest and ask all who are involved to respect each other’s rights and protest peacefully.

Advert

Man swearing at protesters at Black Lives Matter movement @crazy_birdldy79/Twitter

Footage of the scene was shared online by Twitter user LaDonna, who captioned the video: ‘Angry white guy alert’.

She added that the man even got a calm treatment during his arrest, as he was ‘peacefully escorted away’ without even being handcuffed.

Prosecutors To Review Evidence In Coronavirus-Linked Death Of Railway Worker Belly Mujinga PA Images

Many Twitter users pointed out that the man’s treatment by police is an example of systemic racism in itself, arguing that had it been a black man causing trouble he would have been dealt with, in a much more violent manner.

Standing up to men like the one in the video is exactly how change will come about; the fight will not end until there is no one left attempting to fight back against the movement.